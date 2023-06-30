Siacoin (SC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.63 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $169.97 million and $8.63 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,453.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00353075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01014078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00550748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,433,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,411,391,928 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

