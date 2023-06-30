Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Head-To-Head Review

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) and Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -106.34% -47.71% -36.56% Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.45 -$86.24 million ($1.66) -4.83 Imagin Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Imagin Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sight Sciences and Imagin Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Imagin Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 69.58%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Imagin Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Imagin Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Imagin Medical

(Free Report)

Imagin Medical Inc., a urologic oncology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices in the bio-chemistry industry. It offers the i/Blue Imaging System, which detects bladder cancer with advanced proprietary optics and light sensors; and enCage Coil, a disposable and focal therapy precision ablation device for use in the treatment of prostate cancer. The company is also developing technologies to visualize and treat urologic cancers through minimally invasive surgery, including bladder and prostate cancer. It has a license agreement with Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC to develop and commercialize the i/Blue Imaging System. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.