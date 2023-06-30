SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Up 7.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 3,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.