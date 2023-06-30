Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Short Interest Down 73.3% in June

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 62,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,214,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

