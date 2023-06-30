SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.89 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.2 %

SMART Global stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

