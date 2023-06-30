Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.8115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Separately, UBS Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

