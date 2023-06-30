Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

NYSE SNOW opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

