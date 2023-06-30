Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.