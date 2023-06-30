Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $37.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.