Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $37.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.19.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
