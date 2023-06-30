Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 5.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.88. 35,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 213,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. Analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Soho House & Co Inc.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.