SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

