SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 595 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

