SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

