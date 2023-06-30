SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

