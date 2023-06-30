SOL Capital Management CO Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.