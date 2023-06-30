SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

