SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $379.00 to $396.00. The stock had previously closed at $253.96, but opened at $264.38. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $263.84, with a volume of 112,692 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

