Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

