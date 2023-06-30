Solstein Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises about 2.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $153.79 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

