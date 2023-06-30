Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

