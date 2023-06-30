Solstein Capital LLC Sells 575 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,783 shares of company stock worth $440,437,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day moving average is $376.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $468.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.