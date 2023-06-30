Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOHOO opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $25.75.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.