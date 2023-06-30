Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 15,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Sound Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Sound Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

