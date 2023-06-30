Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,019. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,294 shares of company stock worth $859,679 and have sold 148 shares worth $5,328. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

SFBC stock remained flat at $35.53 during midday trading on Friday. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

