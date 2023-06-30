Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.28

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as low as $18.75. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 200 shares.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.30.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Cuts Dividend
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.
