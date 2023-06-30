SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
SP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 60,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The stock has a market cap of $774.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
