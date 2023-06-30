SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 60,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The stock has a market cap of $774.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 856,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

