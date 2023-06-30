SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.63

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 11978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $774.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.