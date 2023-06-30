SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,901 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,085,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

