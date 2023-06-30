SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 252,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 102,777 shares.The stock last traded at $41.04 and had previously closed at $40.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

