SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,743,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,930,975 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.28.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,309,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

