SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 817,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,994. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

