SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 147,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 92,296 shares.The stock last traded at $42.92 and had previously closed at $42.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFIV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 725.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 830,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

