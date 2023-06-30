SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.09

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.09 and last traded at $222.01, with a volume of 26704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

