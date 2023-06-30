SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $189.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $190.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

