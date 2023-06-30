SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.67

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.67 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 52305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $2,952,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

