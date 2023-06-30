ssv.network (SSV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.96 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $18.59 or 0.00061066 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $205.96 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

