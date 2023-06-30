STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $52.41. 75,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,961. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

