Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Down 3.4%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.19. 125,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 810,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Stagwell Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

