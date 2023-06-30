Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Shares Up 0.7%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.69. 133,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 90,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

