Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 6117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,211 shares of company stock worth $513,028. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

