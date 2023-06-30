Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.66 million and $2.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,035.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00320496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00975747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00548893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,714,715 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.