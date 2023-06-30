Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 8,873 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.30 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

