Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Shares of 13,288 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.2 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.