Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

