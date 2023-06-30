Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $22.94 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 3.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.67 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,758. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

