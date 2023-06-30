Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $656,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $531.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

