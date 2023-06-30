Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,359,000 after acquiring an additional 619,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

DD stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.