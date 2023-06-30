Stellar Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $197.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,293 coins and its circulating supply is 26,979,279,014 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
