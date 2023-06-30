Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 696.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.38.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

