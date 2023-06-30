Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931,103 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 177,216.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 112.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 75,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.